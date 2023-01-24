Pediatrician Dr. Joseph Scarano and Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Arlene Scarano Internal Medicine along with their dog Jabs join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about PETLOVERSCHAT.

PETLOVERSCHAT is the first-ever social media platform devoted to connecting animal lovers and owners. Unique features include Pet of the Day, Pet Tricks, Pet Play Date, Pet Lost & Found, Chat Room and Pet Adoption. The PETLOVERSCHAT platform connects and strengthens the pet lovers community through the power and innovation of social media. The PETLOVERCHAT platform is a revolutionary multidimensional platform for pet lovers worldwide. Pet ownership culture is fragmented and underrepresented in todays social media landscape. This application provides the first-ever opportunity for pet owners worldwide to share their passion and love for their pets, allowing individuals to curate their social experience.

www.petloverschat.com

https://www.facebook.com/Petloverschat

https://www.instagram.com/petloverschat/

Email: info@petloverschat.com