Conversations about mental health are extremely important and valuable, especially as it relates to our overall wellness. Finding balance, managing stress, and a healthy mind are staples of optimal wellness.

Mental Health Educator, Natasha A. Pierre, has grown a social media following for her raw, real, encouraging talks about mental health. Natasha joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about why we should lean in to personal growth opportunities.

Natasha says as soon as we learn one life lesson, there will be another one to learn. Leaning into these opportunities that further our personal growth and development is beneficial for our mental health. While some of these opportunities might be out of our comfort zone, taking that risk can mean all the difference long term.

