Lifestyle Expert + “Hi, I’m Hungry” cookbook author, Melissa Santell shares a recipe for the Perfect Pasta Salad for Summer.

RECIPE by Melissa Santell

Not Your Mama’s Pasta Salad

When I was growing up, cold macaroni salad has always been a huge part of my family’s summer repertoire. We used to douse it in mayonnaise, pack it in picnic baskets and arrive at neighborhood BBQ’s with a gigantic bowl in tow. This recipe is my version of a new kind of pasta salad.

Instead of using traditional heaps of mayo, this salad is tossed with greek yogurt-based dressing and chunks of salty feta cheese. I recommend eating it warm, but if you can’t shake your 1990’s ways, it tastes just as lovely after spending an hour in the refrigerator.

Makes 4 Servings.

12 ounces pasta of your choice

1 cup greek yogurt

2 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1/4 cup olive oil

3 large garlic cloves, grated

2 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon chervil (or French Parsley)

2 teaspoons thyme

2 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 1/2 cups snap peas, roughly chopped

1 1/2 cups feta, crumbled

1. In a medium pot, boil salted water for the pasta. Cook pasta until al dente, per the box instructions. Strain and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together greek yogurt, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Whisk in grated garlic, salt, pepper, chervil and thyme.

3. Fold in pasta, tomatoes, snap peas and feta. Toss to thoroughly coat. Taste to adjust seasoning.

4. Serve warm!