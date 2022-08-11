Pediatrician Dr. David Berger with Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom along with her special co-host Jake who is a pediatric cancer warrior for Bloom’s Children’s Health Special to share what parents need to know to get their kids ready for back to school.

