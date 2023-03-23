The president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay Thomas Mantz joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of supporting the non-profit on a mission to make Tampa Bay Hunger Free.

The initiative is working toward making it possible for any individual or family to thrive through access to healthy food and/or the development of financial self-sufficiency.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.