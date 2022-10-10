Paws of War veterans dropped their leashes and rushed to hard-hit areas of Florida post-Hurricane Ian. The team at Paws of War took plenty of supplies and set up staging areas to provide assistance to veterans who were at risk even prior to the hurricane, including those who were homeless.

Veteran Animal Outreach Coordinator, Niki Dawson, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about their efforts.

