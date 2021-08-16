Paws For Literacy Proves Animals Love to Listen

Children are reading to shelter pets and it’s good for students and animals.

The Human Society of Tampa Bay is helping students with its ongoing program Paws for Literacy, a free program offered to children ages 5 and up.

The Humane Society provides reading stools, books and treats (for the animals), but children are welcome to bring their own books.

The head of education at the Human Society of Tampa Bay, Giannina Varchi, takes Bloom host Gayle Guyardo behind the scenes to see how the program works for this week’s “Gayle on The Go”.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.