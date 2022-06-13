After two pandemic summers, vaccinated children ages 5-14 are ready to resume warm-weather activities in and around water. But, focusing on safety is critical.

Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric and Karen Cohn, Co-founder ZAC Foundation – Water Safety.

Karen Cohn co-founded The ZAC Foundation in 2008 with her husband, Brian Cohn, after their six-year-old son, Zachary Archer Cohn, drowned when his arm became entrapped in a pool drain.

Zachary’s memory is the inspiration for the Foundation’s mission and activities.

The ZAC Foundation has funded free water safety and swim camps for more than 20,000 children in at-risk communities nationwide and is spearheading the development of drowning prevention plans in four U.S. communities in the hopes of reducing the national drowning rate.

Through her role at The ZAC Foundation, Karen has testified before Congressional subcommittees as well as before State and Federal agencies, including the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She has written about water safety issues for major media outlets and is also a Northeast Trustee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Hoehn-Saric and Karen Cohn joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share startling statistic when it comes to child drownings.

The latest report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), shows that fatal child drownings and non-fatal drowning injuries in children under 15 continue to remain high.

CPSC is urging families and caregivers to make water safety a priority this summer and be as vigilant as ever.

