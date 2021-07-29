Parents Spotlight Little-Known Safety Issue After Their 12-Year-Old Nearly Died in a Thanksgiving Crash with Family

Michelle and Jason Fraser’s life changed when their daughter nearly died in a Thanksgiving-day crash in 2016. Together they are working tirelessly to spotlight little known safety issues in vehicles we drive everyday.

Along with the Center for Auto Safety, the Frasers are now advocating for the passage of the Modernizing Seat Back Safety Act, S. 1413, which was introduced in the Senate in April and would require the NHTSA to craft new safety standards to better protect back-seat passengers during rear-end collisions.

Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts who is sponsoring the measure, said in a press release that it made sense to look into vehicle safety when a sweeping infrastructure plan was being weighed in Congress.

The couple joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share more about their push to save others from dealing with the same tragedy they have faced.

