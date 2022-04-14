Janine Funk and Greg Smith join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how their daughter 41-year-old Karissa became a donor through the Lion’s Eye Institute when she passed and gave the gift of sight to two recipients in Jordon.

One a 5-year-old little girl who is a Syrian Refuge and the other a 29-year-old mother of two.

