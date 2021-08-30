Pamper Yourself and Save the Planet | Lüfka Refillables Zero Waste Store

By refilling or re purposing one plastic bottle, we can potentially eliminate one cubic foot of plastic waste per year. And that’s what the owners of Lüfka Refillables Zero Waste Store hope will happen when people shop at their trendy shop in Tampa’s trendy Seminole Heights.

In her ongoing Bloom series “Gayle On The Go”, Bloom host Gayle Guyardo visits Lüfka Refillables Zero Waste Store to see we can all make a difference in saving the planet just by changing a few products we use every day.

