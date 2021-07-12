Pain Management Without Pills

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – An attempted murder at a Lake Wales bar on July 10 ended with two victims and the shooter dead by his own hand. The incident is just one example of a rising trend of domestic violence cases across Florida.

Based on evidence and witness statements, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was the result of a broken-off relationship. Kevin Cooper, 41, was upset that his girlfriend had left him and started dating someone new. PCSO says Cooper called and harassed her multiple times that night of the shooting, before going to the bar.