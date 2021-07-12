Dr. Dawn Molina OMD, a Doctor of Oriental Medicine and MSc Food Science of Tampa Bay Holistic Wellness, is featured on Gayle Guyardo’s ongoing Bloom series “Gayle On The Go” with how more people are turning to functional medicine to heal pain without medications.
Dr. Molina introduces Gayle to her long time patient, Kayla Heath, who was living with chronic pain associated with structural scoliosis. In a matter of months under Dr. Molina’s treatment, Kayla is now pain free.
Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market on both WTTA and WFLA TV stations plus our syndication has expanded beyond the Tampa/St. Petersburg market and streaming service FLIXX.net and TV stations in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
We are now being carried by YouToo America and airing in over 40 more markets with a reach of approximately 36 million households.
Pain Management Without Pills
Dr. Dawn Molina OMD, a Doctor of Oriental Medicine and MSc Food Science of Tampa Bay Holistic Wellness, is featured on Gayle Guyardo’s ongoing Bloom series “Gayle On The Go” with how more people are turning to functional medicine to heal pain without medications.