August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day, so Author of “The Flight” and Founder of the Christopher Wolf Crusade, Cammie Wolf Rice, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how she has devoted her life to stopping the opioid epidemic after losing her son.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline: 1-800-662-4357.

