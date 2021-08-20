Overcoming Social Anxiety

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations, like going on a first date or giving a big presentation.

However, for people with social anxiety disorder, the fear of being scrutinized or judged negatively by others, can lead to significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment.

Licensed mental health counselor Carolyn McNulty with McNulty Counseling and Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with help for people who suffer from this type of anxiety.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.