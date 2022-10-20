Anastasia Turchetta, RDH joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her special co-host breast cancer survivor Missy Lingo for Bloom’s Breast Cancer Special.

Turchetta shared the side effects from breast cancer treatment and it’s impact on oral health, and shared important tips to ease the discomfort and pain.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



