Gabby Flores, Member of (ASAP) Alliance for Substance Addiction prevention Powered by Alliance for Healthy Communities joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss Opioid Overdose Awareness, Narcan availability, Medication Safety.

For more information and resources visit www.empoweredcommunities.org/resources or scan the QR code below.

