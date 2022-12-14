Jim Griffin Operation Helping Hand joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share news about a Veteran’s Salute and special dinner event takes place once a month.

It’s the effort of a local group wanting to show support and encourage camaraderie among Veterans.

All Vets are invited for free. Many come from the VA Hospital. They are wounded vets trying to overcome great odds from PTSD to war wounds to other trauma. They are invited along with family members in town as they heal plus other local Vets in the community.

