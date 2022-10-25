Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, author of “Clean Eating Made Easy Meals in Minutes” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a one pot wonder recipe for Chicken Cacciatore from her cookbook.

Chicken Cacciatore

From Clean Eating Made Easy Meals In Minutes

1lb Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

1 28 Oz Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomato

1 Small Onion, Medium Dice 2 Red Bell Pepper, Medium Dice

8 Cremini Mushroom, Rough Chop 3 Clove Garlic, Mince

1 Tbsp Italian Herbs ¼ Tsp. Crushed Red Pepper(Optional)

1 Tsp Himalayan Salt 1 Tbsp Olive Oil

Prep All Veg. Chop Garlic On ¼ Tsp Salt, Crushed Red Pepper And Herbs. Medium Dice Chicken On Separate Board. In Large Sauce Pot, Pour Bottomful/1 Tbsp Olive Oil And Heat On Medium Heat. Toast Garlic And Herbs With Chicken For 1-2 Minutes Until Aromatic. Add Rest Of Veg, Chicken, And Tomatoes. Raise To High Heat And Bring To Boil. Stir Occasionally. Reduce To Simmer And Let Cook 25 Minutes. Adjust Seasonings And Enjoy!

