One of Florida’s most comprehensive vision screenings for students rolls out in Tampa Bay

The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research in Tampa, is the leader in the worldwide fight against blinding eye disease.

It’s cutting edge campus that included a top Ocular Research Center and world’s largest Eye Bank helps people around the world.

Now the non-profit agency is going mobile making it possible for at risk students to have access to state-of-the-art equipment.

The eye screenings are designed to make sure children have proper vision and can focus on their school work, and not fall through the cracks of the education system.