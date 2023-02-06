Anthony Federico the owner of The Poke Company joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how he changed his diet and lifestyle after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Understanding the ingredients you use and how they impact your body and health is very important”, Federico said.

He went on to say “choosing simple, clean ingredients that are easy to use for everyday cooking is important and keep in mind less is more when creating flavor in your dish.”

