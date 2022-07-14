Sharon Preston-Folta was the secret daughter of the music icon, which she wrote about in her 2012 memoir “Little Satchmo living in the shadow of my father Louis Daniel Armstrong” and she is part of the new documentary “Little Satchmo” – based on the book.



Sharon Preston-Folta joins Gayle Guyardo to talk about living with a secret – and finally getting to share her truth.

Little Satchmo is the Season Premiere of PBS Reel South Season 7, and also on the PBS World Channel. You can follow Sharon and her story on her Instagram @littlesatchmodoc.

