Obesity and COVID-19 Prevention

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Gretchen San Miguel, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director of Medi-Weightloss talks with host Gayle Guyardo on the Bloom Wellness Special about how losing weight can improve your health and boost your immune system. Medi-Weightloss® can help prevent and give supportive care to help fight against COVID-19. The Medi-Weightloss® Program is not just another diet – it’s a physician-supervised and clinically-proven approach that helps patients achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Their professionals focus on preventive medicine. After medical tests and in-depth consultation with each patient, their medical staff creates an individualized and comprehensive plan for each patient. Call 1-877-MED-LOSS or visit MediWeightloss.com to find a location near you.

