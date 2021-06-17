The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are important for brain development. Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom is Dr. Natasha Burgert, MD Pediatrician, to discuss how a poor nutrition during this period could have lasting effects through adulthood.
Nutrition’s Impact on a Child’s Brain Development
