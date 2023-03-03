Wendy Wesley, RDN joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with nutrient dense and fast air fryer recipes.

“The good news is that you don’t need a degree in nutrition to raise healthy kids. Following some basic guidelines can help you encourage your kids to eat nutrient-dense foods.”, said Wesley.

Air Fried Brunch Baked Potatoes

3-4 small to medium russet potatoes

3 teaspoons olive oil

Pinch salt and pepper

¼ sour cream

6 slices smoked salmon

Coat the potatoes with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the potatoes in the basket and cook at 400 degrees for 34-45 minutes. Remove and let the potatoes cook for 5 minutes. Make a small slick across the top of each potato and squeeze open slightly. Top each potato with the sour cream and the salmon.

Parmesan-Coated Air Fried Zucchini and Squash

3-4 medium zucchini or yellow squash or a combo

1.5 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons panko or regular bread crumbs

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Pinch each salt, onion powder or garlic powder and black pepper

Cut the zucchini and squash into cubes about 1 inch by 1 inch and toss in the oil. Mix the rest of the ingredients in a small bowl and add to the zucchini and squash to coat. Air fry at 400 degrees for 7-9 minutes, shaking about halfway through the cooking time.