Nutella-Stuffed French Toast | Cooks Who Feed

Cooks Who Feed, a nonprofit that aims to feed the hungry by selling handmade, fairly traded aprons.



The segment also features an amazing Eggnog Nutella French Toast Recipe

EGG NOG NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST | COCONUT | CARAMELIZED BANANA

Ingredients:

2 slices of brioche (cut thick)

1 banana

20 gr of sugar

100 gr of hazelnut paste

1 can of ice cold coconut milk

100 gr feuilletine/ crushed cornflakes

5 leaves of mint or lemon balm

1 cup of eggnog

Steps:

– Spread Nutella on the brioche and close the sandwich

– Cut it in triangles and add to the egg nog (live)

– Split the coconut fat from its milk and reserve

– In a frying pan, add butter and a dash of oil and cook the French toast until it’s golden brown. (Live)

– Apply more Nutella to the sides and coat with feuilletine/corn-flakes (live)

– Split a banana in 1/2. Sprinkle sugar and brûlée with a torch (live)

– Add the coconut in the plate, put the French toast on top and the banana, add lemon balm cress or mint. (Already plated to show result)





