Registered Psychologists Chelsea Bodie & Caitlin Slavens joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about their book “Not Your Mother’s Post Partum Book”.

The book takes a deep dive into all the things no one talks about in the postpartum period.

The two cover topics from postpartum mental health, birth trauma, infertility and pregnancy loss, relationships, boundaries, social media, and much more.

