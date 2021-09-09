Northeast could face major mold issues

The president of All American Restoration, Michael Rubino, says his company is getting flooded with phone calls about mold issues after Hurricane Ida hit the northeast. 

On that nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, Rubino told host Gayle Guyardo that there are not enough teams to start mold remediation, and that could impact the health of people living in flood damaged structures.

