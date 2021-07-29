NOMORE Walk to Fight Human Trafficking

Of the 20+ million victims of human trafficking, 99% are women and children, and now you can help save them.

A free community-wide event to honor World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is happening Saturday, July 31 at Al Lopez Park Shelter #315, 4810 N Himes Ave

Tampa, FL 33614 (or Choose Your Own Location)

The 1 Mile Walk Anytime From 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM will include guided groups leaving every 20 minutes.

Tami Kent, the Executive Director of NOMORE, and Dotti Groover-Skipper, the Anti-Trafficking Director of NOMORE, join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with the importance of the community coming together for this important event and how human trafficking in Tampa Bay is more common than you might think.

