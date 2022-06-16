Candice Bond, one of the nation’s leading lawyers, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to sheds light on situations that must be legally evaluated.



Many people fear the idea of calling an attorney.



They have seen many legal cases play out on television, and they don’t want to be a part of a lengthy legal battle.



While it’s understandable that nobody looks for reasons to work with an attorney, there are times when it is an absolute necessity.



While nobody wants to call an attorney, there are times when people must protect themselves and their loved ones. Knowing what those times are is crucial to keeping people protected.



Bond told Guyardo “As an attorney, I realize that I often see people at their worst, and they didn’t want to have to call me in the first place,” explains Candice Bond, managing partner and founder of Bond Legal. “Despite that, I’m always ready to help my clients every step of the way.”



As the old saying goes, pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. There will be times when people have painful experiences in their lives. The pain can turn into even more misery depending on how the issue is addressed afterward. When there are accidents, injuries, and other such problems, they can lead to a great deal of suffering in the form of a loss of earnings, massive medical bills, funeral expenses, and more.



While attorneys often get a bad rap, one of the leading roles they help to play when bad things happen is to lessen the suffering. They can help with negotiating with insurance companies, helping to get accident expenses paid for, recovering lost compensation, etc.



Here are 5 times when people must consult with an attorney:



Serious personal injuries: Depending on the damage, it can lead to a loss of work or be life-changing. If something was attributed to the harm, it needs to be explored so there is financial assistance to help with the outcome. Premise Accidents such as a fall or dog bite on private or public property are important to address. Owners of premises are required to have insurance to cover the instance that someone is injured on their property. Nobody should not have to face the injuries alone. An experienced personal injury attorney knows what to look for in a technical premises liability case. They will know how to document the cause, how the injury could have been prevented, and assist with all the questions people may have in this terrifying scenario.



Auto and motorcycle accidents: Accidents of this type can be costly. Not only can they lead to challenges with insurance companies, but there may be medical bills that need to be paid. An attorney can ensure that people are receiving the financial assistance they deserve. When in a car accident as the driver or the passenger, or a ride share vehicle, bus, or train – and you are injured your insurance company or the other driver’s insurance company will often reach out right away to get a recorded statement at the moment you are scared, confused and often medicated. In these scenarios it may seem like the insurance company is on your side, but in reality, they have a duty to protect the bottom-line numbers of the insurance company, so their priority is to help you less in order to make more money for their employer – the insurance company. A personal injury attorney knows their tactics of deny, delay and defend – and will be able to take the burden off of your shoulders, protect and advise you so the only thing you have to worry about is getting better. A personal injury attorney helps with all things in this situation even getting your vehicle repaired or totaled so you do not have to worry about that either.



Insurance bad faith: It can be devastating when an insurance company doesn’t live up to its obligation. Always consult with an attorney to see if something can be done.



Wrongful death: This is emotionally devastating, but it can be financially so as well. An attorney can help lessen the financial burden and ensure that responsible parties are held accountable.



When unsure. Often, people are not sure if their injury, accident, or other situation requires the assistance of an attorney. They may feel their case isn’t something worth contacting an attorney over. During these times, it’s best to get a free case evaluation, to be sure.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.