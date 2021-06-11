Noble Crust Supports Cooking Funds The Cure

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo heads to Noble Crust to find out how the Tampa Bay restaurant is supporting The National Pediatric Cancer Foundations “Cooking Funds The Cure”.

Cooking Funds the Cure helps raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research by connecting the food and beverages industries with consumers and food enthusiasts through point-of-sale campaigns, restaurant promotions, featured products, recipe contests, and more.

Amateur foodies, professional connoisseurs, local eateries, and national restaurants can elevate their brand appeal by becoming advocates of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.