No Bake Energy Bites

Registered dietician and nutritionist, Wendy Wesley, joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with easy no bake energy bites.

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1 and 1/4 cup oats (rolled, quick are OK)
  • 1/2 cup nut butter (peanut, cashew or almond)
  • 1 cup add-ins (raisins, dried cranberries, peanuts, walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds or chocolate chips)

Add honey, oats, nut butter and mix well. Add in your “add-ins” and mix again. With a teaspoon, gather 1 rounded spoonful and shape into 1-inch balls. If the mixture won’t hold together, add some water. If the mixture is too sticky, add more oats. Place into an airtight container and refrigerate for 1 hour. They will keep in the refirgerator for 1 week.

