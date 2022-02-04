NFL Tailgate Highlights | Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover Joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom

The 2022 venue for The Players Tailgate, is located on the grounds of the Hollywood Park Casino property. A clear span indoor / outdoor structure will be constructed along with red carpet to transform the space into a once-in-a-lifetime tailgating experience.



Kit Hoover of Access Hollywood joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicaged health and wellness show about what’s happing right before the big game!

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



