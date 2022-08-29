Cpt. Darius Holland spent ten years in the NFL including a Superbowl Championship with the Green Bay Packers, but he hung up his cleats to serve God and his Country.



Cpt. Darius Holland who serves as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army, provides spiritual advisement to Soldiers in need and supporting the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System, he joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how the Army built H2F to optimize Soldier readiness, across training and everyday life by not only addressing physical fitness but also spiritual readiness.

Army Chaplains help Soldiers develop personal spiritual practice and tools to support them in times of stress and hardship.

Through his work, Chaplain Holland has provided Christian services, counseling, training, and advice to a variety of soldiers, branches, civilians, and partners.



Chaplain Holland played nine accredited seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos, including a Super Bowl win with the Green Bay Packers in 1997.

However, his football career highlight was when he was named team representative during his time with the Denver Broncos from 2003-2004. This unique background working within a team environment has contributed to his work with the ministry and provided him a greater influence within the Army.





