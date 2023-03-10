Super Bowl Champion Ronde Barber is about to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but not before being celebrated at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.



The professional golf tournament starts on March 16 at Innisbrook Golf and Spa Resort, which also happens to be “Ronde Barber Appreciation Day”. A day for pro golfers and fans alike can celebrate the former Buccaneer’s election to the Hall’s Class of 2023.

Just like Barber dominated the gridiron, he is famous for bringing his A Game to to the golf course.



The football champ joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share some putting tips.



Ahead of the professional golf tournament, Barber is also hosting the Publix Copperhead 5K to kick off a week of events at the 2023 Valspar Championship.



The family-friendly run-walk, is on Sunday, March 12, 7:30 a.m. Participants will make their way on a special route across the tournament’s Copperhead Course just a few hours before the PGA TOUR pros take over for the Valspar Championship.



The Publix Copperhead 5K will be fully-timed with awards, and a post-race party at the 17th hole Snake Pit Club.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



