NFL Green helps environment in Tampa Bay

NFL Green, the league’s environmental program, works to mitigate the environmental impact of the NFL’s major events and create a “green” legacy in each community that hosts Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, and the NFL Draft. These objectives are addressed through active partnerships with NFL sponsors, local host committees, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations.
NFL Green projects are hands-on and make a lasting difference in each host community – one that remains long after the big game is played, or the big event has ended. Since its beginning in 1993, NFL Green has earned recognition for Super Bowl as the greenest professional sports event in America.