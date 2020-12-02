NFL Green is teaming up with the Tampa Bay Host Committee to coordinate “Super Kids Super Sharing” This is a way for the Tampa Bay area to help children in need.
Susan Groh the associate director of NFL Green joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why this year, especially during the pandemic, supports is needed now more than ever.
NFL Green helps children in need
