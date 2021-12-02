New York Times bestselling author Kathie Lee Gifford joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom

New York Times bestselling author Kathie Lee Gifford reveals heartwarming, entertaining conversations between people and personalities who both agree and disagree about who Jesus is, his role throughout history, and his presence in our lives today.

For decades Kathie Lee has had deep conversations about her faith with anyone who is interested in talking about it.

What she discovered early on is most people are very willing to talk about Jesus: atheists, agnostics, Scientologists, Jews, broken-hearted Catholics, confused Baptists, Pentecostals, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Hindus alike.

Kathie Lee joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her new book, “The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions about Who He Is”.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.