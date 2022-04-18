Neuroscientist Nicole A. Tetreault, PhD., who is the author of Insight into a Bright Mind joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share positive aspects of autism, as well as how to include people on the spectrum in the classroom or workspace using a strength-based approach.



This approach focuses on identifying the unique strengths of an individual and having them lead with their strengths in all work-related processes.

