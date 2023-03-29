Clinical Neurology and Craniocervical Specialist Dr. Chris Slininger joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how he pinpoints and treats headaches and migraines.

“Headaches are not normal even though they are common. Most people do not know the root cause of their headaches. This leaves many people simply managing symptoms with medication.”, said Dr. Slininger

He went on to say, ” The root cause of pain in your head often originates from nerves in your upper neck, an area called the brainstem. This group of nerves in your brainstem is the pain center for the head, face, and neck.”

Dr. Slininger explained how Upper Cervical care a powerful, precise, and gentle approach is to long term treatment of headaches and migraines.

“This treatment is very specialized.”, Dr. Slininger said. He went on to say, “I am one of less than 100 of these upper cervical specialists with a degree as a Diplomate in Chiropractic Craniocervical Junction Procedures.”

