Daters never know exactly who they are going to meet for the first time.



Often women and men end up on a first date with someone who has been misleading about their age, background, criminal record etc.



Entrepreneur Jeff Tinsley joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a new way for daters to perform simple dating-site integrated background checks, ruling out fake profiles, felons and others who may be hiding something.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



