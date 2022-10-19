For Veterans and families of Veterans going through trauma or challenging times, there is a program available. The President and CEO of Veterans Counseling Veterans, Ellsworth “Tony” Williams, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the program.

If you or anyone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, Call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.