New poll shows stigma prevents people from getting help for depression

A new Harris poll created by the National Alliance for Mental Illness or NAMI, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, reveals surprising findings, including an increase in reported stigma, creating barriers to treatment for depression from 72% in 2009 to 84% today.

NAMI’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ken Duckworth, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss the findings.

