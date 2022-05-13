It is important to recognize the interpretations we have about things in our life to see if they are helping our present state or keeping us biased and holding us back based on the past.

Looking at the dynamics of interpreting experiences and how they can become habitual. When we are young we can use stories or interpretations to cope with our environment, but this can become a crutch in adulthood. This mechanism can block present moment awareness and experiencing the person or situation as it is.

Mental Health Counselor with McNulty Counseling and Wellness Bjorn Nagle joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how learning about someone’s life story can help mental health experts unblock issues that may be holding you back.

