Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in the U.S., but there is hope.

New lung cancer screening guidelines double the number of black Americans and women eligible for screening.

The updated guidelines are also an important step forward in addressing racial disparities associated with lung cancer.

Dr. Victor Waters, a national volunteer medical spokesperson for the American lung association joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the new guidelines.

