New Heart Health Campaign | “Live To The Beat”

Dr. Lisa Waddell, MPH, is the chief medical officer (CMO) for the CDC Foundation and Tara Robinson the Founder and CEO, Black Heart Association join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about a new campaign, “Live To The Beat”, designed to support the black community when it comes to heart health.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.