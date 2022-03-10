New Groundbreaking Product Protects Children from Abduction

Charlotte Yensen, Founder, Back Off Bands discusses their new one-of-a-kind youth alarm device with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo that is now available to protect children from those who try to attack or abduct them.



Back Off Bands is a stylish wearable self-defense wristband for children, founded and developed by a mother of two daughters after viewing the surveillance footage in the 2004 abduction, rape, and murder case of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia.



Back off Bands is on a mission to make sure that no search is delayed, or even needed, by preventing children from being taken in the first place.



Charlotte Yensen joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how she made it her mission to develop a safety product that would protect her daughters and children everywhere from a possible attack or abduction.

