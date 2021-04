A new documentary is now streaming on Discovery+, that goes behind the scenes for an intimate look at the life of the most recognizable religious figure in the world, Pope Francis.

“Francesco” is not a biographical film about Pope Francis in the traditional sense, rather, a documentary that provides a glimpse into his work addressing issues of today.

Gayle Guyardo interviews the film’s director Evgeny Afineevsky, about his unprecedented access to the Pope and why he wanted to tell his story.