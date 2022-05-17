Terri Libenson is the bestselling author of Invisible Emmie, Positively Izzy, Just Jaime and Becoming Brianna, and is out with the 6th and latest book in her best-selling Emmie & Friend Series, Remarkably Ruby.



Libenson joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more on her new book and her award winning career.



Libenson is also the Reuben Award–winning cartoonist of the internationally syndicated comic strip The Pajama Diaries and was a longtime writer of humorous cards for American Greetings.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



