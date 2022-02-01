New App | To Get In Top Mental & Physical Shape

Ariane Andrew is known as the “Queen Of all Trades” because for as much work as she puts in the ring (WWE Superstar Alumni) and on TV (Total Divas on E! Alumni), she puts just as much work into giving back to the community.

Ariane works annually with the Special Olympics and supports organizations for children with special needs.

Ariane founder of DoubleAAcademy joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what it takes to get not only in physically in shape, but in mental shape.

