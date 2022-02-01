New App | To Get In Top Mental & Physical Shape

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ariane Andrew  is known as the “Queen Of all Trades” because for as much work as she puts in the ring (WWE Superstar Alumni) and on TV (Total Divas on E! Alumni), she puts just as much work into giving back to the community.

Ariane works annually with the Special Olympics and supports organizations for children with special needs.

Ariane founder of DoubleAAcademy joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what it  takes to get not only in physically in shape, but in mental shape.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss