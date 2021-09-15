New and Indulgent Brownie-Inspired “Adventurefuls” cookie Joins Lineup for 2022 Season

Mary Pat King, CAE -CEO, Girl Scouts of West Central FL and Lindsay D., a Girl Scout Ambassador join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with samples of the new and indulgent brownie-inspired Adventurefuls cookie, which evokes the adventures Girl Scouts have through the organization.

